Turn Off Live Photos to Save Space on the iPad Pro

Apple's Live Photos feature is so Harry Potter-esque cool. When you snap a picture on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro's 12-megapixel camera it automatically records a 1.5 seconds on either side of your image, thus giving you a moving image when you press down. The catch? They take up twice as much space as regular still shots. For snap-happy iPad users that can really add up.

Luckily you can disable this feature. Here's how.

1. Open the camera.

2. Tap the small yellow circle at the top of the black band that houses the Record button. It will turn white and you'll see an alert at the top of the screen that says Live Off.

Of course, the next time you're at a family reunion or need to capture the giggle of a baby, you can always turn the feature back on by reversing the steps.