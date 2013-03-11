Developer Creates App That Lets You Control Siri with Your Mind

We've seen a lot of new technologies that allow you to control apps and objects using the power of your mind, but this latest one may be the most popular of all. According to SlashGear, senior iOS architect with Honda R&D Americas, Duane Cash, has developed an app that uses the NeuroSky Mindwave Mobile to activate Siri and open and close menus via hand gestures and, allegedly, his brain waves.

The video starts with Cash holding his hand in front of his iPhone's camera to activate Siri. The Maps app then opens, at which point he seems to use hand gestures to close the app. He then appears to open and close the same menu several times using hand gestures and what we can only assume are his brain waves.

It's worth pointing out that reports of users being able to control Siri using mind wave technology have, in the past, turned out to be hoaxes. The most well known hoax was Project Black Mirror's Siri Mind Control device, which turned out to be a Kickstarter scam. That's not to say that Cash's app is also a hoax, we're just hedging our bets. Still, as we've seen with the Mindwave Mobile and Neurowear's new mind-controlled headphones, mind-controlled tech is a fast growing market.

via: SlashGear