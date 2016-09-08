Dell Website Leaks XPS 13 with 7th Gen Kaby Lake CPU

It's not surprising news, but it sure is welcome: the Dell XPS 13 is getting a refresh with Intel's 7th generation "Kaby Lake" processors and a number of other upgrades.

This news comes not from an official announcement, but rather an easily overlooked detail, tucked way on Dell's website. Redditor Fen24 initially spotted the web page, which lists a number of spec upgrades for our favorite consumer laptop.

While the XPS 13 will maintain its iconic InfinityEdge display, overall design and screen resoluation, a number of other specs are changing. The graphics will be updated to Intel HD graphics 620, CPU and RAM speeds are increasing and the Wi-Fi card will be a Killer Wireless-AC 2x2 + Bluetooth 4.1 with MU-MIMO support.

It's not a huge shock that the XPS 13 is being updated to Kaby Lake. After all, Intel demoed an XPS 13 playing Overwatch when it first announced the new generation of CPUs at IDF last month. We're looking forward to testing the new XPS 13 (whenever it is officially announced) to see if these upgrades -- particularly the wireless connection -- keep the XPS in its spot as our favorite laptop.

