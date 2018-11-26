Best XPS 13 Cyber Monday Deals

Update Nov. 2019: This deal has expired, but check out our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's best sales.

Good news for fans of Dell's premium XPS 13 line. The PC manufacturer is still offering some steep discounts on its stylish ultraportable slashing up to $290 off the XPS 13 9360 and XPS 9370.

XPS 13 9360 for $669.99 via coupon "50OFF699"

via coupon "50OFF699" XPS 13 9370 for $799.99 via coupon "50OFF699"

Currently, you can get the base Dell XPS 13 9370 for $799.99. Normally, this laptop is priced at $909, so this deal saves you $110. It sports a 2.4GHz Core i3-8130U dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive.

In our Dell XPS 13 9370 review, we loved its solid performance, long-lasting battery, and gorgeous screen, and slender design.

Also part of Dell's sitewide sale is the XPS 13 9360, which you can get for $669.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". This laptop has an $800 list price, so that's $143 off. Its features a 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive.

From surfing the web to playing some of today's games, the XPS 13 laptops can handle everything you throw at them without a hitch.

