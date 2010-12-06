Bloomingdale's Offers Free iPads

Attention holiday shoppers: Next weekend, if you spend $1,500 on merchandise at Bloomingdale's you'll take home a free 16GB Wi-Fi iPad. The offer was advertised on a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times, and only applies to those to shop at the Manhattan flagship store on 59th Street and Lexington Avenue between December 10 and 12.

According to the ad's fine print, this "seriously special opportunity" applies to "almost any $1500 purchase in Y.E.S. One each, while they last. And hurry - supplies are definitely limited." Fortune.com reports that the sweater in the ad costs $195, the shirt is $185, and the jeans are $225.

Y.E.S. is Bloomingdale's contemporary clothing department, which carries Marc Jacobs, Guess?, and Juicy lines. The store also carries a selection of high-end designer iPad cases and sleeves from the likes of Burberry. While the ad is only for the NYC store, the offer may apply at other locations. Be sure to check at the store near you.

