Prime Day Preview: Samsung Chromebook 3 for $159

Prime Day weekend is here and we expect Amazon to offer some of the best laptop deals of the year. However, Walmart is currently leading the charge with a deal on one of the best Chromebooks you can buy.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $159 at Walmart. Traditionally, this laptop is priced at $230, so that's $71 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Chrome OS-powered machine. It's also $10 cheaper than Amazon's sale price for this same configuration.

Buy the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $159 at Walmart

It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD and runs on a 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs is a 16GB eMMC flash drive. That may sound paltry, but there's also a built-in microSD slot and since it's Chrome OS powered, you'll have an additional 15GB of free cloud storage via Google Drive.

In our Samsung Chromebook 3 review, we were impressed by its bright, accurate screen, superb battery life, and strong performance. Although we thought the speakers could be better, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its overall capabilities.

The Chromebook 3 is the perfect little laptop for school and entertainment. It was able to take everything we threw at it without missing a beat. At one point, we had 10 browser tabs open along with some Google docs and a YouTube concert and the laptop didn't hiccup once. Even while watching a couple of 1080p movie trailers with all those other tabs running in the background, the Chromebook 3 showed no serious lag.

Lastly, we put its battery under scrutiny and it clocked 9 hours and 44 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's just enough juice to get you through an entire day on a single charge.

This deal won't last long, so act fast to one of our favorite Chromebooks on the cheap.

Samsung Chromebook 3 (4GB)