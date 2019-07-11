Better Than Prime Day: urBeats3 Earphones for $39

Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon, but Walmart is offering an excellent Beats deal you can get right now.

Currently, the Apple urBeats3 with Lightning Connector is on sale for just $39 at Walmart. That's $60 off its $100 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these Lightning headphones. It's also $10 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price for the same earphones.

Buy the Apple urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector for $39 at Walmart

The Apple urBeats3 with Lightning Connector earphones feature an inline Remote Talk cable so you can easily take calls, control your music, and summon Siri. Build-wise, they feature a solid metal housing, magnetic earbuds, and tangle-free flat cable.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the first generation urBeats and liked their clear sound, deep bass, and tangle-free flat cable. The Apple urBeats3 with Lightning Connector works with any Apple device that features a Lightning port including: iPad Air (3rd Generation), iPad mini (5th Generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad (6th Generation), iPad (5th Generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad Air 2, and iPad Air (1st Generation).

Like most Apple deals, this one won't last long so don't hesitate to grab a pair while you still can.