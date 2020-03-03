Best Microsoft Surface Pro alternatives in 2020

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the very best 2-in-1 laptops right now, but it's far from not perfect. Yes, it has good performance and finally offers a USB Type-C port, but the tablet's SSD is slow and pricey, and battery life has gone down too.

And although its $749 starting price is pretty attractive, you'll want to spend a bit more to get the $899 midrange model with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. And that price doesn't include the Surface Pro Type Cover ($129) and the Surface Pen ($99). Those crucial accessories put the true cost of a Surface Pro closer to $1,127, which is pretty pricey.

So to help in your search for your ideal machine, we've compiled a list of our favorite alternatives to Microsoft's Surface Pro. If you can't find anything on this list, visit our best 2-in-1 laptops page for the best bendback and detachable devices. We also have dedicated pages ranking the best laptops for photo editing and video editing.

The best Microsoft Surface Pro alternatives

1. HP Spectre x360 (Late 2019)

2. Lenovo Yoga C940

3. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

5. LG Gram 14 2-in-1

6. HP Spectre Folio

7. HP Envy x2 (Qualcomm)

8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch)

HP's Spectre x360 13 is the best Surface Pro alternatives for its sleek design, fast performance and beautiful displays. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Stunning, ultraportable design

Epic battery life

Bright, vivid display with thinner bezels

Fast overall performance

Lots of bloatware

Shrill speakers at max volume

The Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop ever. Updated with a 10th Gen CPU and a more modern design, the Spectre x360 13 is improved in almost every way over its excellent predecessor. Highlights of this laptop include a stunning design, a bright 1080p display, epic 13+ hour battery life, and fast overall performance.

We put the Spectre x360 13 up against some of our other favorite 2-in-1 laptops, including the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga C940, but neither of these fantastic competitors could dethrone the HP.

See our HP Spectre x360 13 (Late 2019) review

Lenovo's Yoga C940 (14-inch) refines a proven formula, making it one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best 14-inch laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Slim, premium design

Beautiful 4K display

Fast performance

Crisp, dynamic speakers

Stylus is difficult to remove

No SD card

With the Yoga C940, Lenovo took a proven formula and refined it. Subtle design improvements, longer battery life (up to 11:46) and refreshed 10th Gen Intel processors make the Yoga C940 a worthy successor to last year's excellent Yoga C930.

As you'd expect from a Yoga-series laptop, the C940 has a premium, ultra-portable chassis and a unique hinge that doubles as a soundbar speaker. As a 2-in-1, that hinge can rotate 360-degrees to convert the Yoga C940 into a proper tablet. When it comes to viewing content, the Yoga C940's 1080p and 4K displays are crisp, vibrant and bright -- just beware, the UHD display drains the battery.

For all the basics it gets right, my favorite things about the Yoga C940 are its extra features. Those include a webcam cover (no more need to buy tape), a slot for the included stylus and a fingerprint sensor.

See our Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch) review.

Another excellent option is the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019), a convertible laptop that goes toe-to-toe with the Spectre x360.

Another fantastic alternative

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 or 4K | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright 13.4-inch display

Long battery life

Few ports

Shallow keyboard

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 is the best 2-in-1 laptop around right now. It’s ridiculously sleek, it boasts strong performance, thanks to its 10th Gen Intel Core processor, and it has a gorgeous 16:10 display, emitting over 500 nits of brightness.

On top of having a sequential hinge, it also features a variable torque that allows the lid to be lifted open without the machine wobbling or moving. Combine that with its 0.3~0.5-inch thin chassis, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Read our face-offs to see how it compares to the Spectre x360 13 and Yoga C940.

See our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

Android lovers get a good option

Display: 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 screen | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | SSD: 128GB | Ports: 1x USB Type-C, microSD memory reader | Battery Life: 8 | Weight: 0.95 pounds

Fast performance

Integrated S Pen charging

BookCover Keyboard has a touchpad

Powerful speakers

Cramped keyboard

Battery life could be better

If you can work in Android — or in Samsung's desktop-like DeX mode— its Tab S6 tablet with attachable keyboard is a must-see. Not only does its (optional) keyboard actually pack a touchpad, but the S Pen proves mighty useful with tricks for operating its camera from afar. And at just under a pound, it's super-light in your bag.

Read our full Galaxy Tab S6 review.

So light, so fast

Display: 14-inch,1920 x1080 screen | CPU: 8th Gen Core i7 | RAM: 16GB | SSD: 512GB | Ports: 2x USB 3.1, 1x USB Type-C, HDMI, headphone jack | Other: microSD memory reader | Battery Life: 11 | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Durable, extremely lightweight design

Great battery life

Strong performance

Vivid display with sharp detail

No Thunderbolt 3

Screen could be brighter

LG's consistently delivered exceptionally light laptops, and the Gram 14 2-in-1 is probably its best stab yet. Combining terrific endurance (over 11 hours of battery life!) with speedy performance and alight-but-durable design, this convertible might just convert you to believing in LG. But while we like its colorful, crisp display, that panel could stand to be brighter.

Read our full LG Gram 14 2-in-1 review.

Beautiful leather design

Display: 13.3 inches 1080p | CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8200Y / 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y | RAM: 8GB / 16GB | SSD: 256GB | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB Type-C, headphone jack | Battery Life: 10 | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Stylish, premium leather design

Extremely versatile

Excellent battery life

Surprisingly comfortable keyboard

Tinny audio

Middling performance

One of our favorite hybrids, the HP Spectre Folio's innovative look makes it one of the best Surface Pro alternatives. Detaching the display from the rest of the body is as simple as pushing the top of its display back and sliding the bottom until it lies flat against the deck.

And unlike the weird secondary modes you get from other 2-in-1s, the Spectre Folio's presentation mode is actually useful, as it still lets you use the touchpad. Sure, this may require a little learning, but much like the Folio's leather surface, it's worth it.

Read our full HP Spectre Folio review.

Insane battery life thanks to mobile CPU

Display: 12.3 inches, 1920 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | SSD: 128GB | Ports: 1x USB Type-C, headphone jack, Nano SIM, microSD reader | Battery Life: 15 | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Amazing battery life

4G built in

Comfortable keyboard

Beautiful display

Sluggish performance

Doesn't run some Windows apps

The Qualcomm CPU and LTE modem in theHP Envy x2 give it the gifts of ubiquitous internet and astonishing battery life. And not only does it last longer on cellular than it does on Wi-Fi, this detachable comes with a great keyboard and a gorgeous display. The only hiccups, though, are that its performance is slower than we expect at this price, and its 32-bit system doesn't run some apps.

See our HP Envy x2 (Qualcomm) review.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is an ultraportable clamshell laptop with a gorgeous screen and solid battery life. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Another excellent Surface

Display: 13.5 inches, 2496 x 1664 | CPU: Intel Core i7 | RAM: 16GB | SSD: 256GB | Ports: 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect | Battery Life: 9:17 | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Elegant, premium design

Sharp, vivid display

Good performance

No Thunderbolt 3 ports

Expensive

No, it's not a 2-in-1. It doesn't detach or flip around. But if you want the same high-end build quality and similar portability as the Surface Pro 7, then go with the Surface Laptop 3. This 13.5-inch version has a gorgeous display, fast performance and decent battery life.

Compared to the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3 gets you a larger screen and an attached keyboard. You might not be able to use it as a tablet but the Surface Laptop 3 does have a touch screen.

See our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review