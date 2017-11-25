Microsoft Surface Pro from $629

Though Microsoft recently replaced the Surface Book with the more powerful Surface Book 2, other Microsoft 2-in-1s are currently on sale. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon has the entry-level Surface Pro for $719.99.
The base model Surface Pro features a 7th-gen Intel Core M processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's worth noting that the Type Cover and Surface Pen are sold separately.
If you want a more complete package, the Surface Pro with Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Type Cover costs $1,099 at the Microsoft Store. That undercuts Amazon's price for the same model by $39.
Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Deals
The Surface Pro isn't the only Microsoft device seeing huge discounts this holiday season. Right now, you can find these other Surface deals:
- Surface Pro with Core i5 / 4GB / 128GB for $904.99
- Surface Pro with Core m3 / 4GB /128GB and Type Cover for $629.
- Surface Pro with Core i5 / 8GB / 256GB and Type Cover for $1,099.
- Surface Laptop with Core i5 / 4GB / 128GB for $926.70
- Surface Laptop with Core i7 / 16GB / 512GB for $2,080
