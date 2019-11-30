Best Dell Black Friday deals in 2019

Update: Black Friday is over, so head over to our best Dell deals page for today's discounts.

Black Friday is here, bringing with it deals on some of the best laptops of 2019. Dell has been hard at work competing with other vendors to sell the most hardware, which means that prices on laptops are incredibly affordable. However, some sales are set to go live in a couple of days, so until then, we're rounding up the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get now and later on in the week.

As you shop, keep in mind that not every Dell Black Friday deal is a solid buy. For instance, the new XPS 15 was recently $999 ($100 off), but Dell was selling it for $912 back in September. On the other hand, using the code "SAVE12" brings most products in Dell's lineup down 12%, giving you an actual discount on the XPS 15.

Throughout the holiday season, we'll be hand-picking the best Dell Black Friday deals on everything from the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 ultraportable to the company's Alienware gaming rigs.

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Need an XPS refresher? We don't blame you. Dell's XPS line is a bit more complex than it appears. The XPS 13 (7390) is Dell's newest laptop. It sports a 10th-gen Intel CPU and unlike its predecessor — the XPS 13 (9380) — the base XPS 13 (7390) sports a 256GB SSD (instead of 128GB). Although keep in mind it's slowed down with just 4GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice XPS 13 (9380) is Dell's previous-gen laptop. It was released at the start of 2019 and sports Intel's Whiskey Lake chips along with a new webcam (that replaces the previous gen's "nosecam"). It's base config packs 8GB of RAM, but only 128GB SSD.

For the XPS 13 (7390) models, look for deals that take from $100 to $250 off. Any XPS 13 priced at $999 or less is generally a good deal. For the XPS 13 (9380) models, look for deals at or below $949. We've even spotted some deals that dip into the $899 range.

Dell Black Friday deals available now

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,199 now $799

We're not sure which XPS 13 model this is yet, but by the specs alone it looks like a solid deal. It features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $799. The sale goes live 11/29 at 2pm ET.View Deal

Dell G7 15 Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,099

The G7 15 is part of Dell's entry level gaming laptop line. However, this machine packs specs that go above and beyond entry level. It has a Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM, 1TB + 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This sale goes live at 11/28 at 8pm. View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Alienware's less expensive cousin, offers serious gaming power including a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. And it doesn't hurt that the laptop is stylish in its own right. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Laptop (8th Gen): was $829.99 now $499.99

This Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 boasts a premium aluminum, flexible design and has a vibrant and crisp 4K display. It packs a 1.6 GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Buy it now for $330 off from Dell's site using the code "DBLTBF16" at checkout. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Laptop (10th Gen): was $849 now $699 @ Best Buy

Versatile, stylish and powerful, this iteration of the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 is nothing to be trifled with. Rocking a 10th Gen processor, touchscreen and integrated graphics, the laptop can go from work to play with ease.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: was $649 now $399

Ultra-cheap laptops generally don't pack a spec sheet this impressive. For $399.99, this Inspiron 15 5000 gets you a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's enough power for just about any mainstream task and even the occasional PC game. The sale goes live 11/28 at 6pm ET.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3583 (Core i5): was $599 now $349 @ Best Buy

With its Intel Core i5 CPU and 256GB PCIe SSD, the Dell Inspiron 3583 laptop is a solid workhorse, able to do handle most productivity and multimedia tasks. It's even got a touchscreen. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3583 (Core i3): was $449 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Dell Inspiron 3583 is a solid work system, sporting an 8th Gen Core i3 CPU. The Windows 10 notebook is relatively light at 4.4 pounds and can easily fit in a backpack with its 0.7-inch frame. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 5481 2-in-1 Laptop: was $899 now $399 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a backup system with entry-level specs, the Dell Inspiron 5481 2-in-1 is a great choice. Currently available for $399, the 2-in-1 laptop is versatile and good for web surfing and social networking.View Deal

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop: was $249 now $129

Need a small laptop that can handle basic tasks? Of maybe you're looking for your child's first laptop? The Inspiron 14 3000 is ideal for either scenario. Normally on sale for just shy of $200, Dell is offering it for just $129.99.View Deal

Alienware Black Friday deals

If you want a premium gaming experience, you'll want an Alienware rig by your side. This summer we saw a wide range of Alienware deals, which means we can expect similar or cheaper Alienware deals this Black Friday.

The cheapest Alienware laptop we've seen to date was the Alienware m15 at $772. This config — which went on sale during Labor Day — included a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB Hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. That's been hands-down the cheapest Alienware system we've ever seen.

Any Alienware laptop at or under this price would be considered an excellent deal over the Black Friday season. Look for coupons and discounts that take from $500 to $800 off full prices.

Alienware Black Friday deals available now

Alienware m15 Laptop: was $1,449.99 now $1,199.99

The Editor's Choice Dell Alienware m15 is a solid gaming laptop that can manage anything you throw its way. It has a 15.6" 1080p display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Coupon, "AW15550AFF" takes $250 off its list price at Dell. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099, now $2,699

One of the best gaming laptops available, the Alienware Area-51m, is currently $400 at Dell. It comes with a desktop-level Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, which is solid for the price.View Deal

Alienware m17 R2: was $2,379, now $1,799

In our Alienware m17 R2 review, we complimented the m17 for its lightweight design, powerful performance, above-average battery life and comfortable keyboard. This model comes with a Core i7-9750H, RTX 2070, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which are great specs for just $1,799.View Deal

Dell Black Friday accessories deals available now

Dell 27" 1440p Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $429

The Dell S2716DG is a 24-inch monitor designed for gaming. It sports 1440p resolution at 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync support. At $429, it also comes with a $150 Dell Promo eGift Card, making it a great deal.View Deal

Dell USB 3.0 (D3100) Display Docking Station: was $169 now $95 @ Amazon

Why have one monitor when you can have three? Triple your pleasure with the Dell USB 3.0 (D3100) Display Docking Station which offers a plethora of ports including 3 USB 3.0 ports and a pair of USB 2.0 ports.View Deal

Alienware Black Friday accessories deals available now

Alienware AW3420DW 34 Curved Monitor: was $1,499, now $999

The Alienware AW3420DW 34 Curved Monitor is $500 off for Black Friday. Its 34-inch LED panel sports a 3440 x 1440 native resolution and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, which can minimize screen-tearing.View Deal

Alienware AW2518HF 25 Monitor: was $499, now $279

The Alienware AW2518HF 25 Monitor is $220 off right now. This 25-inch monitor sports a normal 1080p resolution, but at a supersmooth 240Hz refresh rate. According to Alienware, it can get up to 400 nits of brightness, which is awesome. It's also compatible with AMD FreeSync.View Deal