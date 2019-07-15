Prime Day Deal: Our Favorite Chromebook is Now $489

Buying a Chromebook is a great way to save money, and doing it on Prime Day is just one financially sound decision. That's because our favorite Chromebooks are now more affordable than ever thanks to Amazon's ongoing Chromebook sale. If you want to see all of the best Chromebook deals on Prime Day, we're scouring Amazon and compiling them for you. On this page, however, we wanted to highlight two deals that should interest anyone looking to switch to Google's desktop operating system.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $489 ($60 off, Core m3/4GB of RAM/64GB of storage)

Amazon is selling the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $489, $60 off the convertible laptop's retail price. The on-sale model has a 1080p display and is equipped with an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage. While it won't break any speed records, this gorgeous machine is excellent for frequent travelers thanks to its compact design enabled by some superslim display bezels.

The king of Chromebooks, the Flip C434 is truly the complete package, offering a modern, premium design, a vivid 14-inch display and impressive battery life in a portable chassis.

The Flip C434 usurped its predecessor, the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA, to become our favorite Chromebook. However, if you want to save some money, the previous model is still an excellent option, especially since it's also on sale at Amazon for $399 (down from $486). If you want a more in-depth report on how the Flip C434 and C302 compare, check out our face-off between these two hybrid notebooks.

Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA for $399 ($87 off, Core m3/4GB of RAM/64GB of storage)

