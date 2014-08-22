We Now Spend More Time on Apps Than PCs

Whatever you want to do, there's an app for that. And as people rely on apps more and more, they are slowly moving away from desktops and devoting more time to mobile software. A new Comscore study found that mobile use (60 percent) has eclipsed desktop (40 percent) as the predominant medium of digital time spent.

Of all that time glued to smartphones and tablets, 7 out of 8 minutes are taken up by apps, as opposed to surfing the Web. It appears people are not getting tired of those apps, with the average smartphone user (out of the entire smartphone-using population) downloading about one app a month.

We're also addicted to our apps, with 57 percent of smartphone owners using apps every single day and 79 percent using apps at least 26 days each month. And nearly half (42 percent) the time spent on apps is taken up by each individual's most-used app. Unsurprisingly, that app is Facebook in most cases.

Facebook is the most commonly used app across all age groups, while apps by Google, Apple, Yahoo, Amazon and eBay make up 9 out of the top 10 most used apps. Pandora Radio rounds out the top 10 list.

While Android is the more common operating system with 83.8 million users, Apple remains the largest phone maker since it's the only manufacturer to produce iOS devices. Though there are more Android users (76.1 million vs iPhone's 62.6 million), iPhone fans spend more time on apps. According to the study, iPhone users also earn about 40 percent more money than Android owners on average.