Android Tablet Mania Continues with 3 New Velocity Micro Cruz Tablets

Not to be left out of the fray, Velocity Micro recently unveiled its latest lineup of Cruz Tablets; 7-inch L37, 8-inch P38, and 10-inch L510. All three will run Android 2.2 or 2.3, and will ship with the Amazon Kindle app pre-loaded.

The Cruz Tablet L37 sports a 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel capacitive touchscreen, 4GB of on-board storage, a micro-HDMI slot, and front and rear-facing cameras. For connectivity options you've got 802.11b/g/n, 3G (not sure through what network), and Bluetooth 2.1. The P38 is slightly bigger at 8-inches (1024 x 768-pixels), and also offers 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, front and rear cameras, and HDMI out. But it doesn't offer GPS or 3G data.

The Cruz Tablet L510 is the biggest of the bunch, thanks to its 10.1-inch 1366 x 768 capacitive touchscreen. Under the hood, this device sports an Nvidia Tegra 250 chipset and a 1-GHz dual core CPU. Otherwise it features all the same specs as the L37 model.

Pricing, wireless 3G network, and Android Market status is unknown. But if previous models from this company are any guide, we're guessing they'll run above $250. These tablets join the growing family of Velocity Micro slates, which includes the T301, T103, and the Cruz Reader. According to the company, their products are available for purchase through Best Buy, Borders, Amazon, QVC, and more.