Take Up to $50 Off Amazon's Best Kindles

There are many benefits to being a Prime member and today Amazon is reminding us of one more — exclusive deals.

For Prime members only, the Seattle-based e-giant is discounting its entire lineup of Kindle e-readers. The sale includes the rarely discounted Kindle Oasis, which is Amazon's top-of-the-line e-reader. Below we've listed the Kindles that are on sale:

Kindle for $49.99: Although it's the most basic e-reader in Amazon's arsenal, the Kindle is still a rock-solid device for reading. It features a 6-inch display and 167 ppi resolution. It's a must for bookworms on a budget.

Kindle for Kids Bundle for $69.99: This bundle includes a Kindle, protective cover, and Amazon's 2-year worry-free guarantee, which protects your Kindle from any accidents.

Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99: This mid-tier e-reader features a backlight for nighttime reading and an improved user interface. It has a 6-inch screen with 300ppi resolution and four built-in LED lights.

Kindle Voyage for $169.99: The Voyage is one of Amazon's top-of-the-line e-readers made of a single piece of magnesium. It offers a 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution, six built-in LED lights, and an adaptive light sensor.

Kindle Oasis for $309.99: Amazon hardly ever discounts its Oasis, but today it's $50 off. It's the thinnest Kindle ever and has a 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution, 10 built-in LED lights, and a battery that lasts for months instead of weeks.

There's no cut-off date for Amazon's deals, but a sale this good can't last forever.