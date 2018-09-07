Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Is Already on Sale

Our favorite budget tablet got a much-needed revamp this week.

Amazon quietly unveiled its updated 2018 Fire HD 8 Tablet and the new device is already on sale. For a limited time, you can get the 2018 Fire HD 8 bundled with the Show Mode Charging Dock for $94.99. Purchased separately, the duo would cost $119.98, so this bundle saves you $25.

While you technically don't need the Show Mode Dock to enjoy your tablet, we recommend buying it because it basically turns your tablet into a giant Echo Show — which also happens to be $100 off today.

When docked, the Fire HD 8 goes into full-screen Alexa mode, displaying landscape visuals that compliment voice responses from Alexa.

In terms of hardware, the new tablet sports a 2-megapixel front camera, which is upgraded from the previous model's 0.3-MP lens. In addition, the new tablet lets you summon Alexa via your voice alone. Previously, you had to tap the display.

Otherwise, the new Fire HD 8 packs the same 1280 x 800-pixel LCD screen, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, and 1.5GB of RAM as the previous version. The Show Mode Dock bundle can be purchased with a 16GB tablet ($94.99) or 32GB model ($124.99).

Amazon's new Fire HD 8 will be released on October 4.