Alienware Updates Gaming Notebook Portfolio with Intel Ivy Bridge

Although its M11x gaming notebook has gone the way of the dinosaur, Alienware has gotten decidedly more kick-ass. The company has just announced the latest updates to three of its popular gaming notebooks. The M14x, M17x, and M18x will all feature Intel's Ivy Bridge processors along with the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics cards.

Each notebook will have different hardware options and configurations, but will feature USB 3.0, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI 1.4, Creative Sound Blaster audio chipset with THX 7.1 digital surround sound and Klipsch-branded speakers.

Alienware is also updating its Command Center, and rebranding it as AlienAdrenaline. This utility will enable users to create shortcuts and macros for specific games or applications. For example, you can configure the notebook to change the keyboard backlighting to a specific color, and have a a certain playlist launch whenever you start up "Assassin's Creed 3."

The M14x, M17x and M18x are available now starting at $1,099, $1,499 and $1,999 respectively.