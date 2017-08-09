Acer's New Chromebook Can Withstand 4-Foot Drops

As Chromebooks push forward as the go-to choice for education customers, Acer is announcing a new model: the Chromebook 11 C771. It will start at $280.

The 3-pound laptop uses Intel's 6th-generation Celeron, Core i3 and Core i5 CPUs. The Celeron models will be available this month, while the Core i configurations will hit the market in September.

The first available models will include a 6th Generation Intel Celeron 3855U processor, 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM. You can pick between a 1366 x 768 touchscreen ($329.99) or stick with a non-touch screen of the same resolution for some savings ($279.99).

Acer claims that the new Chromebook is both long-lasting and durable, with up to 13 hours of battery life and a shell with rubber bumpers that has been drop tested up to 4 feet, as well as a spill-resistant keyboard. Acer claims that the laptop is MIL-STD810G tested.

We'll test the laptop's performance, battery and, our favorite, durability, when it comes into our labs soon.

