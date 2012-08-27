8 Samsung Smartphones Apple Wants Banned

Although the Apple/Samsung trial concluded at the end of last week, Apple continues to make Samsung suffer its wrath. Today Cupertino asked that eight of Samsung's gadgets be banned in the United States, including four of our favorites. While there were 28 total adjudicated infringing products, Apple may not have included many in their request because most of them are no longer on the market. The devices Apple seeks to ban?

The matter is now before the judge. In order for Apple to successfully get these products banned, though, the company must prove to the court that it will be irreparably harmed if the products are not banned. There is still a question as to whether Samsung and other smartphone makers will have to redesign their smartphones to avoid infringing on Apple's patents.

The jury verdict handed in on Friday found unanimously in favor of Apple and ordered Samsung to pay $1 billion. The jury also rejected Samsung's counterclaims. The award represents about 1.5 percent of Samsung's annual revenue.