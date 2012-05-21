5 Rules for a Good Video Resume

It’s clear that not all employers are using video résumés to screen applicants, but those who do enjoy the ease of looking at dozens of candidates in a cost-effective and less time-consuming way. They also have some definite opinions on what constitutes a good or bad video résumé. So if you’re thinking of using a video résumé, both employers and job-hunters provided tips on how to do it well.

1. Be Professional

Creating a video résumé in a bathrobe is a surefire way to get rejected, Presti said. Employers want to see that applicants know how to dress and act appropriately in a workplace.

2. Use Good Lighting and Audio

Employers don’t expect videos to be done in a studio, but if they can’t see or hear you, the video won’t get you an interview.

3. Be Aware of Your Nonverbal Messages and Environment

Hiring managers notice “messy bookshelves and laundry piles,” Galindo said. Morrow also dislikes when applicants appear to film themselves at their present job, another no-no. Most of all, though, applicants need to address the camera and smile.

4. Have a Clear and Concise Message

Morrow advises a video résumé of no more than a minute, which is about the time hiring managers form an opinion about whether to move a candidate to the next round.

5. Be Yourself

As corny as it sounds, it’s important to come across as authentic. Galindo said she disliked scripted answers with no insight into a candidate’s personality. Remember, this is a chance to show who you are to employers, and how they decide if you would be a good fit for their organization.