14 Essential Pinterest Tips: Everything You Need to Know

Pinterest has gone from a tentative closed beta to the fastest-rising star in the world of social media. Since the site’s launch in 2008, Pinterest has grown enormously. In fact, Pinterest is already the 16th most visited site in the United States and has 20 million users (up from 1 million in May 2011). Today, users spend approximately 16 minutes per visit creating boards, pinning their favorite things for the world to see. Still, there are a lot of people who have heard of Pinterest who don't really get what it is or how you get started. Use these tips as your guide.

Part 1: 5 Pinterest Tips for Beginners

Part 2: Get More Out of Pinterest: 4 Tips for the Intermediate User

Part 3: 5 Pinterest Tips for Advanced Users