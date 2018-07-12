Apple Just Killed My Favorite MacBook Pro

RIP, MacBook Pro classic. That’s right, Apple just pulled the plug on the 2015 MacBook Pro, which happened to be my favorite system in Apple’s lineup.

I can see why Apple discontinued this model, given the introduction of the powerful new 2018 MacBook Pros, but I’m not happy about it. Here’s why.

As I’ve outlined before, the 2015 MacBook Pro offered a great keyboard with lots of cushy travel. The latest 15-inch MacBook Pro that Apple just announced has a quieter keyboard but with the same flat feel. The difference in travel between the old and new models is 1.3mm and 0.7mm, which is pretty significant.

The latest MacBook Pros also continue to pack 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports, which gives you awesome throughput and the ability to run multiple devices off of a single connector. However, you don’t get a full size USB port or SD Card slot that the 2015 MacBook Pro had; you’ll need to carry around dongles for certain peripherals. The classic MacBook Pro also had an HDMI port.

It’s not a huge deal, but I’m also going to miss seeing MacBooks with a MagSafe power adapter, which helped prevent the older 15-inch model from being tugged off of a desk by accident. With the new MacBook Pros, it’s all about charging over standard USB-C.

Now, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the new MacBook Pros. They are a lot faster with 8th-generation Core processors, and the 15-inch model supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 4TB SSD.

For power users, the 4th-generation, quad-core Core i7 chip is just not going to cut it anymore. The Iris graphics on the 13-inch Pro with Touch Bar and the AMD GPU on the 15-inch Pro are also a huge step up.

But if you’re nostalgic like I am, it’s not going to be easy saying goodbye to one of the best MacBooks ever. So long, old friend.

