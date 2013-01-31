$199 LG Spirit Arrives at MetroPCS with 4.5-inch Display

LG's got Spirit! Yes they do! Metro PCS has got it; how about you? Metro PCS announced that the LG Spirit is now available, adding to an already solid list of well-specced 4G LTE Android phones. The phone is listed at $269, but MetroPCS is offering a $70 mail-in rebate that drops the price to $199. 4G LTE phone plans will start at $40, keeping the handset relatively affordable.

In terms of specs, we're looking at an Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) device with a 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass display. It also has a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor, a 5 megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera can capture video in full HD. A 2150 mAh battery ensures that the phone will get respectable battery life. LG apps such as QuickMemo are also included. MetroPCS has added its "joyn" service which combines calls, texts and multimedia content for an easy way to share content.

MetroPCS and LG are pairing good value with good works. As part of their All-Star Spirit campaign, every LG Spirit purchased online or in specified markets will provide a donation to the non-profit organization After-School All-Stars. The organization provides after-school programs for over 82,000 low-income, at-risk youths in 14 major cities nationwide.