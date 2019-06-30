10 Best MacBook Air Cases

Because of its diminutive size, the MacBook Air can easily be slipped into a large purse or briefcase. But if you want something designed specifically for this Apple laptop, you should consider opting for a dedicated case. And a nice one at that.

So, if you're in the market for a new case for your MacBook Air, check out the following 10 options. At least one should satisfy your quest for a compelling case designed for Apple's machine.

MOSISO Plastic Hard Case

If you're looking for a hard shell case that can keep your MacBook Air safe, the MOSISO Plastic Hard Case might be a good place to start. It comes in dozens of colors, including red, black, blue and orange, and envelops the computer with a hard shell. It also comes with a screen protector to keep your screen safe. It features full venting, so your Mac won't overheat. Credit: Mosiso

Inateck Sleeve Case Cover

If you're not so concerned about protecting your MacBook Air's clamshell and would instead prefer a carrying case, consider the Inateck Sleeve Case Cover. It fits a variety of devices, including the MacBook Air, and features a side zipper, so you can keep it safely inside. It also has protective materials, so if you drop the case, it'll hold up and limit damage. The cover's even liquid-proof. Credit: Inateck

MOSISO MacBook Air 13 Case

If you're looking for something a bit more artistic, consider the pattern designs from MOSISO's MacBook Air 13 Case. It attaches to both sides of the MacBook Air's clamshell to prevent scratches and dings during use and comes in a slew of pattern options to suit your taste. It even offers a keyboard cover to keep your keys clean and a screen protector to limit damage. Credit: Mosiso

Ibenezer MacBook Air 13 Case

Ibenezer's MacBook Air 13 Case is another hard case that aims at protecting your MacBook Air case from dings and scratches. And since it weighs only 10 ounces, it shouldn't add too much weight to the computer. Better yet, the case works with Touch ID models, so you can still use the feature for accessing the machine. Ibenezer's computer case comes in different colors. Credit: Ibenezer

Kayond Canvas Case

Kayond's Canvas Case is all about providing you with an elegant, protective case, to use with your MacBook Air or iPad. It has two areas on the inside, so you can store both the MacBook Air and additional accessories, like a charger. And it zips around the device to keep it safe from dust. Plus, it's water- and shock-resistant, so you can limit the damage you'll do to Apple's computer. Credit: Kayond

Supcase TPU Bumper

If you want a case that will provide the ultimate in protection and don't mind the extra bulk, the Supcase TPU Bumper might be the way to go. It features a shock-absorbent wraparound design to fully envelop your MacBook Air in a protective case. It has rubber stands with full venting to limit overheating, and although it wraps around the computer, it will still let you access ports. Credit: Supcase

LuvCase Leather Hard Shell Case

LuvCase combines nice looks with plenty of protection in its Leather Hard Shell Case. The accessory features a hard shell that envelops your MacBook Air to keep it safe from dings. More important, it's wrapped in a leather material, so it looks nice on the desk. Better yet, it won't add too much thickness to your MacBook Air. Credit: LuvCase

Se7enline MacBook Air Case

Another accessories maker, Se7enline, offers a hard case that wraps around your MacBook Air to keep it safe. The case comes with a hard shell, but it's soft to the touch for easier use. And since it comes with both a keyboard protector and an LCD screen protector, it can also ensure every side of your computer is kept safe and sound. Like many other options in this roundup, the Se7enline case offers dozens of colors. Credit: Se7enline

MOSISO Polyester Vertical Style

The MOSISO Polyester Vertical Style is another carrying case that goes a long way in keeping your MacBook Air safe. It offers a central area where you can zip it up to limit dust intrusion, as well as another compartment for keeping your paperwork. The case itself is made from polyester and has a fleece fabric lining. It also provides bump and shock absorption. Credit: Mosiso

Caison Genuine Leather Sleeve

If you're someone who prefers a more elegant case design, consider the Caison Genuine Leather Sleeve. It's made from genuine leather and has premium hides that are tanned and dyed to look great when it envelops your MacBook Air. Inside, it has a microfiber lining and offers some protection from what the company calls "everyday knocks." Credit: Caison

Credit: Laptop Mag