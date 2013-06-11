Turtle Beach Reveals iSeries i60 for Macs Only

Heard over the groans of "true" gamers around the globe, gaming audio guru Turtle Beach has announced its first-ever, Mac-exclusive gaming headset: the iSeries i60 wireless gaming headset. In addition to recognizing that, yes, that some gamers enjoy playing on a Mac, the i60 has some pretty groovy features.

Turtle Beach promises that the the 50mm speakers and adjustable surround sound angles within the i60 will provide 360-degree audio in games. Also, the headset maker has created software that allows players to create their own specific sound profiles and morph voice for anonymous online play.

These noise-isolating headphones use dual-pairing Wi-Fi to connect to your Mac. Plus, Bluetooth 4.0 runs in conjunction with an included transmitter base to allow users to wireless connect with iOS devices to take calls or stream music. Finally, the i60 sports a hidden microphone, and its USB rechargeable battery is said to last up to 15 hours. Unfortunately, neither price nor release date were discussed.

Turtle Beach also pulled back the veil on the fruits of its partnership with Microsoft for the upcoming Xbox One console: the Ear Force XO Four (pictured) and the XO Seven. The wired headsets will go for $99.95 and $150, respectively, and both support mobile device connectivity with an included 3.5mm connector. Also, both models offer players the option to adjust game and chat volume from one device. So, what's the difference?

Well, the XO Four offers mesh ear cushions for extra comfort, while the XO Seven offers memory foam ear cushions for the same purpose. The latter also features interchangeable speaker plates, if you care for that sort of thing. Short of the Sony PS4 (yet), Turtle Beach looks to be everywhere gamers are ... or even might be. For the record, competitors such as Logitech and Razer have yet to release Mac-exclusive gaming headsets.