Top Multi-threaded Apps Let You Take Full Advantage of Intel's Latest Processors

This month, several notebooks with Intel's new Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 "Arrandale" processors are being released. All of these mobile CPUs support hyper-threading, which allows Windows to effectively use each core as if it were two separate processors. A dual core CPU with hyper-threading, would therefore support four threads and a quad core CPU would support a whopping eight threads.

While Windows makes use of multiple threads by assigning different threads to different apps, many programs use only a single thread, minimizing their ability to take full advantage of the CPU. Fortunately, we number of games, media creation programs, and productivity apps can make use of four or more threads. Here are some of our favorites.

Threaded Games

3D games can really push a notebook to its limit so, if they use multiple threads, they will be able to offer higher frame rates, more detail, and a smoother experience. Some of our favorites include:

Resident Evil 5: This third person shooter continues the resident evil story line and introduces a new type of enemeis called "Majini" (or evil spirit in Swahili). (Buy)

Graphics Apps

Adobe Photoshop CS4: The world's leading image editing program can take advantage of all your CPU has to offer and that helps when modifying huge uncompressed images, particularly in batch mode. (Buy)

Productivity Apps