Tablet World Series 2013 Game 3: Nexus 7 vs. Kindle Fire HDX 7-Inch

As Boston and St. Louis duke it out for baseball supremacy, the 2013 Tablet World Series continues with a battle of leading 7-inch slates as the Google Nexus 7 faces off against the Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch. With Apple now officially eliminated from competition, the championship is within almost anyone's reach. Before we meet today's competitors, let's take a minute to congratulate Lenovo's Miix2 for taking home the win against the Apple iPad mini with Retina Display.

At first glance, the Amazon Kindle Fire HDX and Google Nexus 7 have a lot in commong. Both have 7-inch, 1920 x 1200 displays and carry starting prices of $229. However, the Nexus 7 provides a pure Android experience that's designed to give you the best possible access to Google services such as Google Now, Gmail and Chrome. The Amazon Kindle Fire HDX covers over Android with its own "Fire OS" overlay, which highlights the company's book, movie and music sales, along with its app store.

In our face-off, the Kindle Fire HDX won 7 rounds while the Nexus 7 won 6. While we liked the design, interface, apps and camera better on the Nexus 7, we found the display, audio and performance a bit better on the Fire HDX. However, in the Tablet World Series, it's your opinion that rules. Vote starting today (10/28) though tomorrow, October 29th, 2013 at 8 a.m. ET to help decide which tablet advances to the next round and which goes home.

