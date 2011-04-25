Trending

Survey Shows Personality Traits of Macs vs. PCs

By News 

Saying you're a Mac or a PC has traditionally has always meant that, in choosing between the two operating systems, you're making a personality distinction between artistic types and the rest of the world. But there seems to be more to it, according to data aggregator Hunch which has graphically demonstrated some recent survey results, with a little help from Column Five Media.

According to the survey of 388,315 Hunch users, Macs are liberal, vegetarian, chic party animals who ride Vespas, watch Bravo, and like modern art. The PC user is a SyFy fan who is good at math and lives in the suburbs, drinks Pepsi, dresses casually, and likes to surf I Can Has Cheezburger when not out riding their Harley. 13% more Mac users have a four-year college degree or higher, and PC users think talking about computers is akin to talking about a foreign language.

So which are you: Mac or PC? And do you think these results are accurate?

Anna Attkisson

A lover of lists and deadlines, Anna Attkisson covers apps, social networking, tablets, chromebooks and accessories. She loves each of her devices equally, including the phablet, three tablets, three laptops and desktop. She joined the Laptop Mag staff in 2007, after working at Time Inc. Content Solutions where she created custom publications for companies from American Express to National Parks Foundation.