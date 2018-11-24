Killer Deal: Up to $330 off Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover

Update Nov. 2019: This sale is now over, but follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's best sales.

Our favorite new detachable, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, is finally on sale and it even comes included with the costly $129 Type Cover.

At Amazon, you now save $260 on the entry-level Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover, which is now $799. Over at the Microsoft Store you'll save $330 on a package discounted to $999 that contains twice as much storage, with a 256GB SSD.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Microsoft

Yes, that $799 Surface Pro 6 deal comes with an 8th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM and a Platinum Type Cover, and a 128GB SSD. That storage limit will force some users to be more conscious of how they manage space, and push you toward keeping data in the cloud or opting for the Amazon deal.

In our review of the Surface Pro 6, we gave Microsoft's 2-in-1 props for its speedy quad-core performance accompanied by its long 9-hour battery life and incredibly comfortable keyboard. Its 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 panel covered a solid 136 percent of the sRGB color gamut and hit 408 nits of brightness.

Be cautious, however -- this deal doesn't include the $99 Surface Pen. It's also worth noting the Surface Pro 6 doesn't have any USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. But if you're looking for a great Windows 2-in-1 detachable with a keyboard right out of the box, this is an excellent starting point.