Microsoft Surface Pro 2: 75 Percent Longer Battery Life, Backlit Type Cover, $899

Microsoft says the Surface Pro is the No. 1 selling device in its class (meaning Ultrabooks) and now here comes the Surface Pro 2. The Haswell-powered Surface Pro 2 is all about power, offering 20 percent faster performance and 50 percent graphics performance. More important, you get 75 percent more battery life. Add the Power Cover (a keyboard cover with a 35-watt hour battery) and Microsoft claims you get 2.5x longer battery life than its predecessor.

Starting at $899 without a keyboard, the Surface Pro 2 will be offered in 64GB and 128GB configurations with 4 GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB configurations with 8 GB of RAM. Other notable changes include a screen with 46 percent more color accuracy and Dolby Edition speakers. The most critical design change is a new kickstand position that's supposed to make the Surface Pro 2 easier to balance in your lap.

Microsoft is also introducing a docking station that supports 3840 x 2160 for external displays. The docking station has a USB 3.0 port, three USB 2.0, a Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet, Audio in and out and power.  The Surface Pro 2 also supports a new Type Cover 2 that has 1.5 mm of travel. This should allow for fasting typing. Not only is the keyboard backlit, but it provides a silent typing experience.

