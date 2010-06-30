Sony VAIO F and VAIO C Series Recalled

Apparently there's a major BIOS issue with some Sony VAIO F and C series notebooks that cause overheating so bad that it can result "in deformation of the product’s keyboard or external casing, and a potential burn hazard to consumers." The good news is that you may be able to fix it yourself instead of sending the notebook back to Sony for repairs.

First, find out which Sony model you have, then see if your model is on the list, then follow the helpful instructions at Notebooks.com on how to apply the update. If you don't feel comfortable doing this on your own, you can always call Sony Customer Support for help.