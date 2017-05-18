Save $40 on HP's Student Friendly Chromebook G5

With its two-toned color palette and rounded edges, the HP Chromebook 11 G5 looks like most Chrome OS-based laptops. However, unlike many of today's Chromebooks, which sell for $200 or more, you can get the G5 for just $159.99 at Amazon. That's $40 off and one of the cheapest Chromebooks you can find.

Buy HP Chromebook 11 G5 on Amazon.com

If you need to do some light browsing, document editing, or video streaming, the G5 is your machine. It's built around an Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz processor that's been paired with 4GB of RAM. Netflix fans may want to think twice before streaming their shows on the G5's 11.6-inch screen, however, as its resolution tops out at 1366 x 768. We normally recommend a 1080p LCD, but at this price, 1366 is passable.

The G5 comes with 16GB of eMMC, which can be expanded via the laptop's media card reader. Like most Chromebooks, storage shouldn't be too much of an issue since all the work you perform on this laptop will be saved to the cloud.

The G5's battery is rated at 12 hours, which should be more than enough for a full day at work or in the classroom. And at its current $159.99 price, the best part is that the HP G5 isn't a strain on the budget.