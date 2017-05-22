Chromebook Pro Finally Gets Release Date, Price

When we reviewed the Chromebook Pro and Plus in February, the more advanced model was scheduled to release in April, along with a more stable Google Play Store for Chrome OS. But April came and went with nary a peep.

Last week, an astute reader at Chrome Unboxed noticed that the Pro was available for pre-order on Amazon and is set to ship on May 28. Now, Samsung is confirming the date, as well as availability on its own web site and Best Buy for $550.

In an interview with The Verge, senior director of product management for Chrome OS, Kan Liu said the beta would extend through the summer, so you'll still experience the bugginess we saw in our review. However, it will support apps running on Android Nougat, and eventually Android features might come to Chromebooks before the reach phones.

The sloppy Android support in beta was what kept us from giving the Plus and Pro an Editors' Choice award. That's something we'll have to revisit when the Pro eventually gets the finalized software.

