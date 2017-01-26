Save $300 on the 12-inch 2016 MacBook

The 12-inch MacBook is Apple's flagship ultraslim laptop. Since its launch, it has managed to dethrone the MacBook Air and take some of the attention away from 2-in-1s. Unfortunately, for most users the system's sky-high $1,299 price tag has made this machine more of a pipe dream than a reality.

That's where Best Buy comes in. For a limited time, the retailer is taking $300 off the 2016 12-inch MacBook and offers it for $999.99 with free 2-day shipping. That's not only the best price we've seen for any 12-inch MacBook, but it's also $100 cheaper than Apple's price for a refurbished 12-inch MacBook.

This model is configured with a 12-inch 2304 x 1440 LCD, a 6th generation 1.1-GHz Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In terms of hardware, the 2016 MacBook packs better battery life, faster storage, and better overall performance than its predecessor. One caveat you should keep in mind, however, is that the MacBook is limited when it comes to ports. It has just one USB-C port, which severely limits the amount of peripherals you can attach to it at any given time. In fact, you can't even connect your iPhone to it without an adapter.

Nevertheless, the 12-inch MacBook is still a modern-day tech marvel and tailor made for users who are constantly on the go. You can buy the 12-inch MacBook for $999.99 in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, or Rose Gold.