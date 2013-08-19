Samsung's 6.3-inch Galaxy Mega Coming to U.S.

Are you looking for a new smartphone, but have hands the size of Butterball turkeys? Then you'll be happy to know that Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Mega 6.3 is finally coming to the U.S. for AT&T, U.S. Cellular and Sprint. Packing a 6.3-inch display, the Mega is already available in Europe, and it's every bit the hulking behemoth you'd imagine it to be.

There's still no word on pricing or availability for the Mega, though Samsung said each carrier will be making its own announcement in the near future.

The phablet essentially looks like a Galaxy S4 on steroids, right down to the physical home button and capacitive Back and Recent Apps buttons. Unfortunately, for a smartphone with a 6.3-inch screen, the Mega's Super Clear LCD display's resolution is limited to just 1280 x 720.

The Mega's internal specs aren't exactly top of the line either.

The Galaxy Mega features a 1.7-GHz dual-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Those stats are far less impressive than the Galaxy S4's 1.9-GHz quad-core chip and 2GB of RAM. Cameras include a 8-megapixel shooter in the rear and a 1.9-megapixel up front. The S4 has a 13-megapixel back shooter.

Thankfully, the Mega comes equipped with a 3,200 mAh battery pack, which should keep it alive and kicking for quite some time. The regular S4 makes due with a 2,600 mAH battery.

This is an interesting time for the Mega to land in the U.S., as Samsung is also expected to launch its 5.5-inch Galaxy Note III at the IFA 2013 conference in Berlin early next month. That pen-enabled handset will reportedly sport specs more in line with what the S4 has to offer, and should come to the U.S., as well.

If we had to guess, the Galaxy Mega will be priced lower than the $199 and the Note III (likely $299) because of its mid-range specs. We'll have to wait and see how low.