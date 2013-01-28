Rugged Kyocera Torque Phone Survives Beatings, Drowning, Salt Assault

Whether you live in a post-apocalyptic war zone or just have a toddler running around the house, Sprint's new Kyocera Torque might be the droid the you're looking for. Announced today, the 4-inch Android 4.0 handset can survive being dropped 26 times, sitting in water for 30 minutes, getting pelted with salt fog for 24 hours, hiking in -22 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures and other tortures.

Sporting 2011-era specs, the Kyocera Torque comes equipped with a small 4-inch, 800 x 480 resolution screen, a dual-core 1.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, 1GB of RAM, a microSD card slot and a 2,500 mAh Lithium Ion battery. Riding on Sprint's new 4G LTE network, the phone runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, which is two generations behind the current Android 4.2 Jelly Bean standard. The Torque also comes with Sprint’s Direct Connect push-to-talk service as well as Kyocera’s Smart Sonic Receiver audio technology, which uses vibrations to transmit sounds directly to the user’s ear.

AT&T's rugged Samsung Rugby Pro has a slightly faster 1.5-GHz processor, but doesn't promise to survive 26 drops and has the same-sized screen and ancient Android 4.0 operating system as the Torque. The Kyocera Hydro can only survive water and sports a 2010-era 3.5-ich, 480 x 320 display.

Sprint says the Torque will be available later this spring for an as-yet-undisclosed price.