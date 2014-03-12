Razer Unsheathes New Blade Laptop: QHD+ Display, Nvidia 870 Graphics

Razer continues to dance upon the bleeding edge of gaming. The company just launched the 14-inch Razer Blade and the 17-inch Blade Pro laptops, which boast GPUs from Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 800M series. Just as important, the company replaced the 14-incher's ho-hum 1600 x 900 display with a gorgeous 3200 x 1800 touch screen. The 17-incher stays with a 1920 x 1080 panel.

The Blade is outfitted with the 870M GPU, promising a 30 percent performance boost versus Nvidia's previous card in the series, while the Blade Pro sports the 860M card (a slightly lower-end GPU). Available in early April, the Blade and Blade Pro are available for pre-order now starting at $2,199 and $2,299, respectively.

During a very quick hands-on session with Nvidia, we marveled at the autumn wallpaper on the 14-inch Razer Blade, with its myriad of lush, reds, oranges, golds and browns. Details were incredibly crisp showing of the intricate veins in the leaves.

Other specs on the 14-inch Blade include a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-4702HQ CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The Blade Pro gets 16GB of RAM and the higher-end GPU.

The bulk of the Blade Pro's upgrades come in the form of software for its proprietary Switchblade UI. Razer has six new apps slated for release including Twitch and Windows 8 Charms. The company will also be releasing a yet-to-be-named music creation app developed in tandem with producer and DJ Afrojack.

Both Razer notebooks have retained their stunning good looks, with chassis comprised of sleek black aluminum. The eerily mesmerizing green anti-ghosting keyboard appears on each laptop ,and the 10 adaptive tactile keys make a return to the Pro. Synapse 2.0, Razer's cloud-based setting network for gamers will also ship on both laptops.