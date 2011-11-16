Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon GameCommand App, New S4 CPUs

Taking a page from Nvidia's Tegra 2 playbook, mobile chip-maker Qualcomm just announced plans for an Android gaming storefront. Similar to Nvidia's Tegra Zone, the Qualcomm GameCommand app will serve as a portal for games specially optimized for the company's Snapdragon processors.

Qualcomm expects to offer GameCommand in the Android Market in early 2012, which will not only provide access to the Snapdragon GamePack library of games but also showcase titles designed specifically for smartphones running Snapdragon hardware.

The company also said that updates to its Snapdragon CPU architecture are in the works too. Using designs based on what Qualcomm calls the Krait CPU, Qualcomm envisions the new Snapdragon S4 MSM finding a home in next-generation handsets that are built with an eye for both cutting-edge performance and energy efficiency. New chipsets include the MSM8660A, MSM8260A, MSM8630, MSM8230, MSM8627, MSM8227, APQ8060A and APQ8030.

According to Qualcomm, the S4 line is also crafted to fully accommodate the latest wireless technology and network protocols such as HSPA+, TD-SCDMA, LTE FDD, LTE TDD, plus advanced flavors of Wi-Fi. We can expect these powerful chips to hit the market in early 2012. Interestingly, there is no official word if the S4 will be quad-core but we'll hazard a guess that it will.