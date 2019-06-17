Prime Day Preview: $199 Off (2019) MacBook Pros

The 2019 MacBook Pros may look like their predecessors, but internally they sport all kinds of new components. Although we predict they'll be on sale again during Amazon Prime Day, if you can't wait that long, today's price cuts are pretty solid.

Amazon currently has the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2019) on sale for $1,649.99. That's $149 off and the best price we've seen for Apple's new Mac. Alternatively, you can get the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2019) on sale for $2,199.99. That's $199 off and an all-time price low for this Mac.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro sports a 2560 x 1600 resolution display, 2.4GHz Core i5 8th-gen CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you need more horsepower — or a bigger screen — you can opt for the 15-inch model, which bumps you up to a 2.6GHz six-core 9th-gen Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

In our 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 review, we were impressed by its ridiculously fast performance, stylish design, and sharp display. Both models also sport Apple's new butterfly keyboard, which didn't rear any problems during our tests. (Although we'll need to use the keyboard a bit longer before we can give it our final approval). That said, it still has the same shallow travel as previous editions. It offers just 0.6mm of travel, instead of the 1mm that we prefer.

In terms of power, the 13-inch model scored a high 18,221 in our Geekbench 4.1 test, which wiped the floor with competing laptops like the Dell XPS 13 with Core i7-8565U/16GB of RAM (14,936) and the HP Spectre x360 with Core i7-8565U, 8GB of RAM (14,935).

If you still have some cash left in your budget, Amazon also has the Apple Magic Mouse 2 on sale for $67.31 ($11 off).

Apple MacBook Pro Credit: Laptop Mag