Meet the EVO15-S: Origin PC's Crazy Thin, VR-Ready Gaming Laptop

Origin PC is trimming the fat and bulking up on power with its latest gaming laptop, the EVO15-S. Starting at $2,083, the EVO15 is only 0.69-inches thick and features a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, which means it's a lean, mean, VR-ready machine.

Compared to the last 15-inch Origin PC we reviewed, the 7.2-pound, 15.2 x 10.3 x 1.4-inch Eon15-X, the EVO15-S is positively svelte at 4 pounds, 15 x 9.8 x 0.69 inches. Much of the weight loss has to do with the chassis, which I recently saw on the MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro. It's a great choice as it makes for an extremely portable system. Plus, you can gussy up the laptop with one of the company's custom paint jobs.

But the EVO15-S is more than supermodel-thin. Because the laptop boasts a 256GB NVMe M.2 PCI-e SSD with a 2TB hard drive, you can expect some blistering-fast transfer and boot speeds. Other specs include an Intel Core i7-6700HQ CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. In terms of ports, you get a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a trio of USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port and 3-in-1 card reader.

With its 6GB of video memory, the EVO15-S' GTX 1060 GPU can support either Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. When we've tested other systems with this graphics card with the SteamVR performance test, they've typically in the high quadrant and I'm expecting no less from the EVO15-S. While I'm hoping for better battery life, most systems using Nvidia Pascal GPUs have been turning in below-average results.

Either way, I'm eager to get the EVO15-S into the lab, hook up the Rift and start playing Edge of Nowhere -- you know, for testing purposes.