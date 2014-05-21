Notifyr App Brings All iPhone Alerts To Macs Screens

Put your phone away while at work on your Mac and never miss a message. That's thanks to a new app for iOS and Macs called Notifyr. It brings iOS updates to your Mac's screen so you don't have to keep glancing at your phone.

Connecting your Apple devices via Bluetooth Low Energy, the app ($3.99 for iOS, free for Mac OS) displays notifications from your connected phone on your Mac's screen. The alerts will pop up in the top right corner, just like they currently do in Mac OS' Notification Center. You'll need to install the app on your phone and laptop for Notifyr to work, and an iPhone 4S or newer and Macs that support Bluetooth LE are required.

MORE: 10 Things You Didn't Know Your iPhone Could Do

Compared to Apple's existing notifications system, which already displays your iMessages when you're signed in to the same Apple ID on both devices, Notifyr shows alerts from more sources. 9to5Mac reported that the Notifyr works with alerts from Facebook Messenger, iMessage and SMS to incoming calls, missed calls and voicemails. You can also read messages from WhatsApp, Instagram or any other third-party app, says Notifyr on the app's info page. Through Notifyr on the Mac, you can mute notifications for specific programs so you don't get bombarded by distracting reminders and receive just the ones that matter to you.