Nokia Lumia Sales Now Beating BlackBerry

Windows Phone may still have a long way to go to catch up with iOS and Android, but it’s certainly outpacing BlackBerry with ease. In fact, Nokia’s Lumia line alone is outselling all BlackBerry devices.

According to Nokia’s quarterly earnings report, the company sold more Lumia devices than BlackBerry sold phones in Q2 2013. This marks the best-selling quarter for Nokia yet, with sales hitting a record 7.4 million. This is a significant bump from the 5.6 million devices Nokia sold in the previous quarter and 4 million just before that. Comparatively, BlackBerry sold 6.8 million smartphones worldwide during the same time period, signifying a small jump from 6 million in the previous quarter.

Still, when it comes to the U.S. smartphone market share, iOS and Android remain the dominant platforms. A recent study from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech shows that between the months of March and May 2013, Android accounted for 52 percent of the mobile phone market while iOS managed to snag 41 percent of the market share. Windows Phone is at 4.6 percent, up just 0.9 percent in the last year.

While Nokia Lumia sales may have hit a record high, a large chunk of those sales occurred outside of the U.S. However, Nokia is hoping for a boost from the 41-megapixel Lumia 1020, an AT&T exclusive, as well as the Lumia 925 for T-Mobile.

At the same time, Nokia reported a loss of $151 million after the most recent financial quarter, which is significantly greater than the $84 million BlackBerry lost during the same time period. For now, though, Nokia very much has the No. 3 smartphone spot locked up in terms of smartphone platforms.