Nokia Lumia 920 Landing November 9th at AT&T for Just $99

Nokia isn't pulling any punches with its flagship new Windows Phone 8 handset. The company stuffed the stunningly designed Lumia 920 with appealing and forward-thinking features like wireless charging, its PureView camera, and augmented reality apps. What will all that bling cost you at the counter? Now we know: Just $99 with a two-year contract at AT&T.

If you hop the Windows Phone bandwagon early enough, AT&T will even toss in the charging plate needed to use that wireless charging feature absolutely free.

We called the handset "the ultimate Windows Phone" in our Lumia 920 Review, bestowing it with an Editors' Choice award. Picking up such a capable and feature-packed phone for less than $100 is truly a tremendous deal. The more mid-range Lumia 820 -- which still sports wireless charging capabilities and exchangeable shells that allow you to easily alter the look of the phone -- will cost $49 with a two-year contract.

This pricing move puts a lot of pressure on HTC with its Windows Phone 8X, which while significantly lighter than the Lumia 920 isn't nearly as feature packed. AT&T is selling an 8GB version for $99 and a 16GB version for $199. The Lumia comes with a whopping 32GB. No word yet on Windows Phone 8X pricing for other carriers. The Lumia 920 is exclusive to AT&T.

AT&T will start accepting preorders for the Lumia 920 and the Lumia 820 tomorrow, November 7th, with general availability landing later this week on November 9th.