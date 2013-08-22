Trending

Nokia Lumia 820 Takes Flight with 19,000 Delta Flight Attendants

By News 

Ready to fly the teched-out skies? Delta Air Lines has announced that they'll be supplying more than 19,000 flight attendants with a Nokia Lumia 820 starting on August 26. Touting the rollout as a step toward "technological innovation," the smartphones will be used to streamline in-flight purchases. The new equipment is a result of a partnership between Microsoft, AT&T Avanade.

The plan will pair the Windows Phone 8-powered Lumia 820 with Avande's retail platform, Avande Mobile Airline Platform. The phone will presumably run over Wi-Fi in the air and AT&T's 4G LTE network at the gate. Some key features of the platform include near real-time credit card processing for in-flight purchases and seat upgrades. The service also promises faster transaction times and more efficient services, according to Delta.

MORE: Top 10 iPhone Alternatives

In addition to credit cards, passengers will also have the ability to used pre-paid cards. After making a purchase, customers will receive an ereceipt via email. Another feature is the ability read coupons on a passenger device. Flight attendants will also have access to certain customer-specific information for a more personalized service such as upgrading seating, connective gate updates, passenger manifestos and more. However both of these features will be available at a later date. 

Delta expects the program to grow in the over the next three years and has plans to incorporate other Windows Phone 8 devices into the program. 

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.