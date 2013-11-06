Nokia Lumia 1520 Hits AT&T Nov. 15 for $199

Nokia's Lumia 1520 phablet is set to land on AT&T next week for just $199. Announced last month during Nokia's Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi, the Lumia 1520 is the first Windows Phone handset to come equipped with the latest version of Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 operating system. Key enhancements to the software include support for big-screen, 1080 displays and quad-core processors, both of which appear on the Lumia 1520.

Outside, the Lumia sports a 6-inch, 1080p LCD display, the largest of any Windows Phone. Around back, the handset features a 20-megapixel PureView camera with Carl Zeiss optics and optical image stabilization. Though 20-megapixels is plenty for your average smartphone, we were surprised to see that Nokia didn't include the impressive 41-megapixel camera found on Nokia's Lumia 1020.

MORE: Best Smartphones 2013

Inside, the Lumia 1520 gets a 2.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM, which should provide plenty of computing power. Onboard storage space is set at 32GB, though that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Microsoft is also offering 7GB of free Skydrive cloud storage.

Measuring 6.4 x 3.4 x 0.32 inches and weighing 7.4 ounces, the 1520 is anything but a lightweight. In fact, the handset is neck-and-neck with the massive HTC One Max (7.4 ounces) and Galaxy Mega (7 ounces) in the battle of the smartphone bulge.

Nokia has included a host of apps with the Lumia, including its Nokia Camera, which brings new Pro, Smart and video modes to improve the camera experience. The Storyteller function lets you automatically integrate your photos with Nokia's HERE location info to help you collate your images in chronological order on a map. Unfortunately, while the Lumia will support note-taking apps such as Papyrus, it doesn't include an integrated stylus like Samsung's Galaxy Note 3.

The relatively low cost of the Lumia 1520 is a surprise considering that most similarly-sized Android handsets generally cost $299. That said, AT&T did initially launch its Lumia 1020 at $299, only to drop the smartphone's price to $199 within months. Stay tuned for our full review of the Lumia 1520.