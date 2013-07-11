Nokia Lumia 1020: 41-Megapixel Camera, 6X Zoom, Pro Cam App

Nokia won’t officially unveil its Lumia 1020 until later today at a New York City press event, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a preview of the device now. On Thursday morning images of the new 41-megapixel handset hit the Web courtesy of Twitter, and if that’s not convincing enough AT&T posted a handful of videos showcasing the device.

While previously leaked images revealed the device’s back and large 41-megapixel sensor, the photos published by @ViziLeaks show the front of the handset with its Windows Phone 8 interface. The Twitter account also posted images of the purported camera interface for a new Pro Cam app.

The new app, which is said to be feature heavy, appears to have quick-access to ISO settings, white balance, metering and shutter speed arranged in circles along the side of the screen. Users will also be able to toggle the aspect ratio on images and enable “dual capture mode,” which snaps photos at different resolutions simultaneously.

Additionally, The Verge obtained press photos of Lumia 1020 showing its oversized camera sensor paired with the traditional Lumia form factor. The images suggest it will come in yellow with camera grip cases available in black and white.

According to the videos published by AT&T, which have been set to private since this morning, the handset’s camera will offer 6x optical zoom and will support 720p video playback. Besides confirming the handset’s long-rumored 41-megapixel sensor, the AT&T videos also verify that it will feature image stabilization, advanced Zeiss optics, and a complete set of manual controls.

The Lumia 1020 will feature a 4.5-inch AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, according to The Verge. Stay tuned for a hands-on video and live coverage from Nokia’s New York City event later today.

