Nite Ize Steelie for iPhone and iPad: Hold Your Device Anywhere

Not a fan of watching your iPhone slip off the dashboard onto the floor while you're driving? The Nite Ize Steelie car mount kit is ready to keep your iPhone secure. Using strong a strong magnet you apply to the back of your device and a little steel ball you apply to your dash, you can use your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode with ease.

Here at CTIA 2013, Nite Ize showed us how this $34.99 accessory works, as well as its $39.99 HobNob Kit and $59.99 pedestal kit.

The car kit installs easily enough, but the magnet on the back of the iPhone protrudes a bit. The good news is that you can attach the magnet to a case, like an Otterbox. And the company is working to create its own case with a magnet that's flush with the design.

Moving up the price ladder, the HobNob kit is a stand for your iPad that you can use at home or in the office. With the magnet attached to your iPad, you can even place your iPad on the refrigerator when you don't want to use the nob. The bottom of the nob looks like a rubber ball, but it didn't budge on a table when we pressed against the iPad.

Last but not least is the pedestal kit, which is a more robust magnetic mobile mount. With this kit your iPad stands a little taller, which makes it easier for typing. This accessory can also come in handy for video chatting.

Overall, the Nite Ize Steelie series works as advertised, but we'd like to see sleeker magnet mounts for the back of the iPhone and iPad before we'd invest.