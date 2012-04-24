New Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight Could Sell Out By Mother's Day

Barnes & Noble is warning customers now that only limited quantities of the Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight will be available through Mother's Day. So if you want your $139 e-reader, you'd better pre-order now. Pre-orders have been so hot, according to the e-book seller, that the company is starting to ship some models as early as this week. That's about two weeks earlier than previously thought.

"For those who would like to give Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight as a gift for Mother’s Day, we strongly recommend pre-ordering the device now in stores or online as we will have very limited quantities based on the larger-than-expected order volume we’ve received so far," Barnes and Noble CEO William Lynch said in a press release.

The Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight was first unveiled a couple weeks ago, and today we posted our official review of the third-generation e-reader. It's generally very similar to its best-in-class older brother, except that it now has a built-in reading light. In our experience, the blue GlowLight appeared fairly uniform across the screen and did improve our reading experience, even in slightly dim rooms. You can get the rest of our hands-on impressions by clicking through to the full review.

Barnes & Noble claims, impressively, that adding the GlowLight did little to hinder the battery life of the Nook Simple Touch. The device also comes with a glare-free screen that won't require any anti-glare cover. But at $139 it is still $40 more than the Kindle Touch. Is it worth it to you to be able to read in bed?

