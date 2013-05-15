New Google Maps for Mobile Features Zagat Reviews and Offers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The new Google Maps app coming this summer to Android and iOS offers a new design and puts Google's Zagat acquisition to good use. The search results in Maps now incorporates results from Zagat's guides if a restaurant or business is rated. But there's a lot more in store for Maps users.

Now when you tap on a search listing, you'll see results at the bottom of the screen using a new five-star rating. If you don't like the result, just swipe to the right to see other places. If a business is rated by Zagat, you'll see any lists it belongs to, and you can tap again to see its detailed rating.

MORE: 25 Best Android Apps

Google Maps for mobile can also save you money with Offers. During a demo here at Google I/O, Google showed a Starbucks offer for half-off Refresher drinks from 3 to 5 p.m. You can then redeem the offer at the physical retail location.

Those who use Google Maps for driving will appreciate the new incident reporting feature. You'll know about traffic problems ahead of time, and Google Maps will offer dynamic rerouting so you can avoid delays.

All of these features are bundles in a new interface that offers better 3D images and more fluid performance. And you'll be able to access all of these goodies on both smartphones and tablets. We can't wait to take the new Google Maps for a test drive both on Android devices and the iPhone.