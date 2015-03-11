New Chromebook Pixel 2 Sports USB Type-C

In February, Google let it slip that a new Chromebook Pixel would be on its way, and it has delivered quickly. The company released the new $999 Chromebook Pixel 2 today, which features the same sleek design with a more powerful processor and, hopefully, improved battery life.

At a glance, the Pixel 2 looks almost exactly the same as the first, with a chiseled aluminum chassis and black chiclet keys. The signature touchscreen display hasn't changed either, remaining 12.85-inches with a stellar 2560 × 1700-pixel resolution. Unlike before, Google added some functionality to the multicolored LED light strip on the lid. It now it acts as a battery life indicator, glowing to show you how much juice you have left when you double tap around it.

The light strip isn't the only change, though. Similar to the new MacBook, the USB Type-C connector on the Pixel 2 lets you connect to power sources, USB devices and external displays. Unlike Apple's new laptop, the Chromebook Pixel 2, sports two of these tiny ports. Plus, Google's laptop has two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot and a headphone/mic jack.

Inside the Chrome OS-powered Pixel 2 are some of the best guts of any Chromebook. The $999 version runs on a 2.25-GHz Intel Core i5 processor -- already an upgrade from the original's 1.8-GHz Intel Core i5 processor -- and comes with 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The $1,299 "LS" version, which stands for "ludicrous speed," runs on a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7 processor, and features 16GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Google is promising 12 hours of battery life in the Pixel 2 on a single charge. This spec is particularly intriguing -- if it proves to be true -- considering the original Chromebook Pixel only lasted a mediocre 4 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

Regular consumers can purchase the new Chromebook Pixel 2 now from Google's overhauled Web store. We're excited to get our hands on the Pixel 2 to see just how much better it is compared to the original, so stay tuned for a full review.

Valentina Palladino is a senior writer for Tom's Guide.