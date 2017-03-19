The Most Stylish Laptop Bags for Women

Forget boring laptop bags. These gorgeous bags could be mistaken for stylish purses on the outside, but on the inside they have room for a laptop, plus all of the organizational help you need to get you through the work day. With prices from bargain to splurge, there’s something for every taste and budget in this collection.

Convertible Laptop Messenger Bag by Coolbell

With room for a 17.3-inch laptop in a padded compartment, the waterproof, shock-resistant Convertible Laptop Messenger Bag will help protect your laptop. But it also converts from a messenger bag to a backpack to a briefcase, and whatever straps you aren’t using stay hidden! It has a luggage belt for sliding onto a suitcase handle, and inside pockets for organization. Available in four colors.

Kenneth Cole Women's Business Computer Tote

The Women’s Business Computer Tote has a padded pocket for a 16-inch laptop, a protected pocket for a tablet, and several interior and exterior accessory pockets to help you stay organized. It even comes with a little matching accessories bag. The drop handles can be held in your hand, or fit perfectly on your shoulder. Available in three colors.

Beaux Leather Backpack by Knomo

If the last backpack you had was in college and made of canvas, you need to take a fresh look at backpacks. The Beaux Leather Backpack can fit a 14-inch laptop and a tablet—each in its own padded compartment—with lots of space left over. The two zippered outside pockets have an anti-RFID lining to keep your info safe, and the main compartment has pockets to organize things like credit cards and pens. Made of full grain leather, this sturdy backpack has adjustable leather straps and comes in three colors.

13-inch Saffiano Bag by Kate Spade

Kate Spade is synonymous with simple elegance, which the 13-inch Saffiano Bag has – in spades! Perfect for a 13-inch laptop, this imported leather bag comes with a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. This slim bag has a zip-top closure to keep your laptop safe, and is available in three colors. You can even add a monogram!

Maddox Leather Top-Zip Tote by Knomo

On the outside the Maddox Leather Top-Zip Tote looks like an ordinary stylish bag, but the inside is designed for a high-tech woman. There are padded pockets for a 15-inch laptop and a 10-inch tablet, and there’s even an RFID-blocking pocket to keep your information safe. Made from a single piece of leather, it has drop handles that can be carried comfortably on the shoulder. Available in five colors.

Laptop Tote Bag by DTBG

Made of water-resistant nylon with leather handles and metal accents, the stylish polka-dots on the cute and economical Laptop Tote Bag help it stand out. The padded pocket will fit a 15-inch laptop, and the front pocket has lots of compartments for organization. The big handles will fit comfortably on your shoulder.

Lavievert Cotton Canvas and Crazy Horse Leather Shoulder Bag

The outside of this rugged Laptop Shoulder Bag is a mix of sturdy canvas and crazy-horse leather. But don’t worry, the leather doesn’t actually come from horses! It’s called that because this distressed-looking leather is often used to make saddles! The interior foam-padded pocket with Velcro closure will fit up to a 14-inch laptop, while the bigger compartment can fit up to a 15.6-inch. It has buckle accents and comes with a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. Available in four different canvas colors.

Multi Dots Computer Tote by Jenni Chan

If bold is your look, then this Multi Dots Computer Tote is your bag. It fits a 15.6-inch laptop and is TSA checkpoint-friendly. This lightweight, polyester bag has big handles to fit comfortably on your shoulders, and the entire top zips shut to keep your items in place.

Classic Laptop Tote Bag by Overbrooke

If you’re looking for a bold laptop bag, this Classic Laptop Tote Bag gives you three bold patterns to choose from. Made of cotton canvas with vegan leather accents and a nylon interior, the material on the back of this roomy bag is designed to fit over the handle of a rolling suitcase. With a padded compartment for a 15-inch laptop and a convenient outer pocket, this shoulder bag is an inexpensive and fun way to carry your laptop.

Classic Shoulder Bag for Laptop by Coolbell

With a look that belies its price tag, this Classic Shoulder Bag is made of a durable nylon that is water resistant to give you some extra protection on nasty days. It also has a flat leather bottom for extra stability. With a pocket that fits a 15.6-inch laptop and a smaller pocket for a tablet, this slim bag with drop handles will keep all of your essentials organized. Available in five gorgeous colors.

Chiltern 15-inch Tote Backpack by Knomo

This elegant laptop bag has a couple of secrets that make it extremely versatile. The Chiltern 15-inch Tote has backpack straps that can be detached and hidden when not in use, and sides that can be unzipped to expand the inside pocket to a whopping 15.8 litres of space! The Chiltern has a padded pocket for a 15-inch laptop, another pocket for a tablet, a small zippered pocket, and enough room in the main compartment for clothes, shoes, books, or whatever you need to bring with you. There’s even a pocket with anti-RFID lining to keep your information safe. Available in black nylon with black leather trim, or olive nylon with tan leather trim.

Business Tote Laptop Bag by Zafino

The handmade Business Tote Laptop Bag has a unique silhouette, both strong and stylish. With an outside made of full grain cow hide leather and accented with quality metal, the inside padded 13-inch laptop pocket and smaller technology pocket will keep your electronics safe, and smaller pockets will keep your accessories organized, including a handy key ring. The straps are adjustable, and the premium leather is lightweight so that you’re not carrying more than you have to.

Isabel Women’s Laptop Zip Tote by Archer Brighton

If you've got a big laptop, you need a big bag for it. The Isabel Women’s Laptop & Tablet Zip Tote fits a 17-inch laptop and an 11-inch tablet, and has two mesh pockets for cords and accessories. Big enough to hold gym clothes and shoes but small enough to still fit under an airplane seat, this waterproof canvas bag has leather trim and gold-tone hardware.

Business Tote Laptop Bag by Zafino

When you don't want your laptop bag to look like a laptop bag, you want this business tote. With the slouchy lines of a purse, this premium leather bag fits up to a 16-inch laptop in a padded pocket, plus a tablet. The bold hardware accents give it an extra-stylish flair, and there's a sleeve on the back that fits onto a suitcase handle. You get all that, and it’s light weight, too!

Brooklyn Carryall 34 by Coach

Made of pebble leather on the outside with nappa leather lining the inside, the Brooklyn Carryall 34 is a splurge for sure, but so worth it. This roomy bag has reinforced handles that can safely carry fifteen pounds, and a detachable 22” shoulder strap for use as a shoulder bag or cross-body. It can fit a 13-inch laptop, and has many compartments and pockets for all of your gear, including a zippered outside pocket for easy access to wallet, phone, and keys. Available in seven different earth tones